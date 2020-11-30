Graves in Bellefonte were desecrated. Here’s how one business is trying to help out

Multiple St. Johns Catholic Cemetery grave markers were desecrated, dozens of U.S. flags were removed from their base and several religious symbols were smashed, Bellefonte police wrote in a Facebook post.

Borough police are investigating the alleged vandalism. The grave markers were toppled off their base, flags were also removed from their pole and lights, vases and ornaments were broken, police wrote.

It’s not known when the cemetery was defiled, though police believe it was after 4 p.m. Thursday. Those with additional information are urged to call 800-479-0050.

Bonfatto’s Italian Market and Corner Cafe owner David Letterman was among those to lend a helping hand, though it wasn’t for the investigation.

Letterman, whose grandparents are buried in the cemetery, organized a curbside pasta dinner fundraiser to help repair the damage. All proceeds are expected to go toward rebuilding the cemetery.

The dinner is scheduled for Dec. 19. Orders for the $10 fundraiser can be placed online or by calling 353-3330.

“We’ve been members of the Bellefonte community as a business for 101 years, and the community means a lot to us because they’ve always shown such great support for our business and families. It’s the right thing to do,” Letterman said. “Whenever something happens in a small community like Bellefonte, people pull together.”