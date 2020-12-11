Bellefonte home significantly damaged in Friday afternoon fire

Three pets died Friday in a fire that significantly damaged a Bellefonte home, Undine Fire Company’s deputy chief said.

The fire at 136 E. Logan St. began about 12:09 p.m. Friday in the top floor of the residence. The blaze was under control by 1 p.m. The cause has not yet been determined.

At least two dozen emergency personnel responded, including firefighters from Undine, Logan, Pleasant Gap and Alpha fire companies. Bellefonte and Spring Township police also responded.

Portions of East Logan Street, East Bishop Street, South Allegheny Street and South Penn Street were closed to traffic.