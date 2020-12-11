Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Bellefonte

Bellefonte home significantly damaged in Friday afternoon fire

Three pets died Friday in a fire that significantly damaged a Bellefonte home, Undine Fire Company’s deputy chief said.

The fire at 136 E. Logan St. began about 12:09 p.m. Friday in the top floor of the residence. The blaze was under control by 1 p.m. The cause has not yet been determined.

At least two dozen emergency personnel responded, including firefighters from Undine, Logan, Pleasant Gap and Alpha fire companies. Bellefonte and Spring Township police also responded.

Portions of East Logan Street, East Bishop Street, South Allegheny Street and South Penn Street were closed to traffic.

Profile Image of Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He was raised in Mifflin County and graduated from Lock Haven University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service