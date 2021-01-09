‘Hate has no place in Bellefonte.’ Residents to repaint vandalized Pride wall

After a Pride mural was vandalized with graffiti from a white supremacist group, community members want to make one thing clear: “Hate has no place in Bellefonte.”

The rainbow mural — located on the side of Jake’s Cards and Games — was defaced with propaganda from “Patriot Front,” which the Southern Law Poverty Center recognizes as a hate group, and the text, “Not stolen. Conquered.” Stickers with the same image and message were also posted in at least 10 locations in State College Borough on Friday.

“The ripples from Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol have reached us here in Bellefonte — thugs have desecrated our Bellefonte pride mural,” the business wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “Jake’s has always stood for tolerance and inclusion, and we reject the selfish hatred that motivates such acts.”

In a matter of hours, the post had been shared more than 70 times, and dozens of Centre County residents offered to help clean and repaint the mural, which was installed in June.

Once repainted, Bellefonte resident Laura Shadle said the wall will be “righteous, glorious, an even more profound artistic endeavor displaying unconditional love for all community members.”

“Fight hate with beauty, fight fire with magic,” Shadle tweeted.

After thousands of rioters pushed through Capitol police on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. — breaking windows, climbing balconies and stealing from federal offices — some local officials held President Donald Trump responsible for the violence. Citing years of hateful rhetoric, community leaders said the insurrection — which resulted in five deaths — has left some feeling emboldened to give voice to hate.

“This is disturbing and disgusting, but I wish it was surprising,” county Controller Jason Moser tweeted. “This country still has 400 years of white supremacy to reckon with, but Bellefusians will rise above and show the love and compassion that exists here.”

The Southern Law Poverty Center recognizes Patriot Front as a hate group formed in 2017 by a Texas teenager who broke off from a neo-Nazi group called Vanguard America. Patriot Front is known for supporting homophobia, white supremacy, antisemitism and fascism.

“Hate has no place in Bellefonte,” Commissioner Michael Pipe tweeted. “In June 2020, we lit up the courthouse with (rainbow lights) to celebrate LGBT Pride Month. Maybe we’ll celebrate early this year.”

Jake’s said it has always stood for “tolerance and inclusion,” but the businesses condemned “selfish hatred that motivates such acts.”

“Let’s take this opportunity to come together as a community and state for everyone to see that hate has no place in Bellefonte,” the post said.