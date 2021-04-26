How a Bellefonte marketplace aims to have a ‘big presence’ and leave a mark on the community

Belle Mercantile co-owner Andrea Skirpan is occasionally surprised at what customers buy at her indoor marketplace in Bellefonte.

That anecdote is not indicative of an owner who only sells bric-a-brac. It comes from someone who provides a space to more than 50 vendors who sell a litany of handmade and vintage products.

“It’s win-win because our vendors get a small space within a large space, so they can really focus on it. I’m always surprised by what comes in,” Skirpan said. “People are coming in several times a week and bringing in new things. It’s such a collaborative environment.”

The about 7,000-square-foot space with hardwood floors and exposed brick walls opened in September with fewer than 30 vendors, a number that nearly doubled in less than eight months.

The business will hold a grand opening 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, after the celebration was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Providing smaller merchants with a physical space minus the hassle of running their own storefront is something Skirpan and her husband Brian Bonner feel passionate about.

Succulent globes hang in The Garden Place’s booth at Belle Mercantile. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Growing Belle Mercantile into a small business incubator of sorts while playing a central role in the borough’s revitalization and burgeoning business community is among Skirpan’s goals.

“One of my goals is to always bring people to Bellefonte. With this building, we wanted to have a big place where we could be a big presence and we want to grow,” Skirpan said. “... We’ve lived in Bellefonte for about 20 years now and we just love the town. It has a community feel and we’re excited about how it’s growing every day.”

Skirpan and Bonner’s business journey took flight when they purchased in July 2018 the former Mattress World building at 135 S. Spring St.

That’s about the same time Storybook Dreams owner Eileen Malaret moved to Happy Valley from Florida and contemplated opening her own business.

But after a recommendation from the Penn State Small Business Development Center and a final seal of approval from her daughter, Malaret knew taking up a residency at Belle Mercantile was the best way to begin.

Eileen Malaret runs Storybook Dreams, a children’s shop in Belle Mercantile. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

An at least 5-foot giraffe now welcomes customers to her children’s store within Belle Mercantile, a space filled with books, tiaras, backpacks, clothes and more.

“It’s like the perfect start for a business that doesn’t have the means to get their own space,” Malaret said. “It’s also great for a business that may want to open a bigger space, but wants to see how the idea is really going to work in the area.”

The building on the outskirts of the borough’s central business district was run-down when Skirpan and Bonner purchased the property.

They logged hundreds of hours renovating the space and Bonner proudly said he feels they’ve created a “historic modern” space that stands out in Bellefonte.

During the grand opening on Saturday, door prizes, mimosas and live music from Ramalama — a doo-wop group that includes Bellefonte Mayor Tom Wilson — are all expected to be a part of the festivities.

“We’ve accomplished a lot. We ourselves were doubters at points,” Skirpan said. “... We didn’t know how it would turn out when we started, but I think it’s turned out well.”