What’s the future of Airbnb in Bellefonte Borough? Council is seeking community input

A proposed ordinance could regulate short-term housing rentals in Bellefonte Borough neighborhoods, but council is asking for community feedback before moving forward with adoption.

Short-term housing rentals — like those listed on Airbnb, Vrbo, and Rent Like a Champion — have become increasingly popular for event weekends in Centre County and help generate revenue for tourism, but the planning commission has worked for two years to review and draft a new ordinance to mitigate neighborhood nuisances.

The proposed ordinance permits short-term rentals in the central business, highway commercial and waterfront business districts. But some rental owners say it would result in lost revenue and push them into surrounding municipalities, so they asked for an opportunity to share rental “success stories” as opposed to just “horror stories” of parties and noise complaints.

“I realize Airbnb is a fairly new concept, but it is the future of lodging and here to stay — if not in Bellefonte, then in neighboring towns,” Bruce Cifelli, who owns a short-term rental on East Curtin Street, told council Monday. “We have so much to offer right here. Why not keep the additional tax revenue and much-needed commerce right here in the borough?”

Centre County hotels, bed and breakfasts and short-term rental properties also generate revenue for the county hotel tax, which helps benefit local tourism initiatives. Cifelli said that while local bed and breakfasts meet the needs of some visitors, short-term rentals appeal to guests who want to enjoy the neighborhood privacy of staying in a home.

“While our temporary tenants may not prefer other lodging within the borough, they certainly patronize many of our stores and restaurants throughout the borough,” he added.

The ordinance pertains to rentals that are not owner-occupied and stays that are less than 30 days. As written, the ordinance requires any residential zoning district property currently allowed under the Rental Housing Code and used as a short-term rental must be owner-occupied at the time of permit renewal and for at least nine months each year.

Cifelli asked that the borough investigate the financial impact of regulating short-term rentals before adopting a new ordinance. Council also received correspondence from residents who asked for more time to give input and volunteered to serve on a committee to review the ordinance and potentially draft a new one.

“There’s no reason for us to be involved as a council until they have a plan,” councilman Doug Johnson said, voicing support for a community-based ad hoc committee.

The ad hoc committee will consist of community members, short-term rental owners and bed and breakfast owners. Members will review the current proposal and use feedback to make changes.

To gauge input, the borough will accept emails and letters with public comment on the proposal through May 17. Oral comment, which will be limited to three minutes per person, will be received during the May 17 council meeting. To register to attend and speak, contact boro@bellefonte.net.