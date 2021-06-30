Bellefonte police investigation unfolding after infant seriously injured

A Bellefonte police investigation is ongoing after an infant was seriously injured, the department wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The parents and the 5-week-old were visiting family in Mifflin County when the parents noticed “odd” behavior, including difficulty breathing, police wrote.

The infant was briefly treated at Lewistown Hospital before being driven by ambulance to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Montour County, police wrote.

Centre County Children and Youth Services joined in the investigation.

It’s unclear where the family lived. Chief Shawn Weaver did not immediately respond to a request for comment.