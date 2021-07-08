Should Bellefonte have a new policy for fireworks? Solutions sought after complaint-filled July 4th

Bellefonte police received many complaints about fireworks on Fourth of July. adrey@centredaily.com

After dozens of complaints on the Fourth of July, Bellefonte Borough may consider a new, stricter policy around fireworks.

It was a great weekend in town, Bellefonte Mayor Tom Wilson said during Tuesday’s council meeting, until it “exploded” around 9 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks were being set off within the borough, so much so that some neighborhoods were filled with smoke, he said.

“I drove around myself and witnessed a lot of the illegal fireworks that were being set off in the borough. There were people out on the streets ... that I had to drive around, setting off flares and what not,” Wilson said.

Wilson received many complaints about the fireworks. The police were all over town trying to control it, but were “overrun,” he said.

“This is not one or two people complaining about something. This is 40, 50, 60 people who have had it,” Wilson said.

Bellefonte Borough Police Chief Shawn Weaver said “it was pretty bad.”

The way the department typically handles disorderly conducts, nuisance calls and noise complaints is by first giving the person the opportunity to stop what they are doing, Weaver said. They only had one repeat offender during the weekend and that individual was cited, he said.

“You get the desired result, we didn’t have any issues (Monday) night whatsoever, not a single peep, however, the problem is, what do we do next year? There might be 30 people that weren’t warned that are doing it again,” Weaver said.

Wilson urged the council to do everything within its power to discourage the ignition of fireworks within the borough. He also suggested having more officers on duty for days when fireworks are to be expected and pay overtime.

Weaver suggested the council adopt a zero-tolerance policy. Then, in the weeks leading up to these events and holidays, the borough could promote and advertise that policy so residents are aware and understand.

“We can’t go giving warnings to everybody, because there’s 6,000 people in the borough and you’d never get to the end of it,” Weaver said. “Nine times out of 10, the warnings will suffice and they won’t do it again, but what about the others?”

According to state law, consumer fireworks can’t be set off within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present. Council member Jon Eaton questioned why the borough needed an ordinance if there isn’t any place in Bellefonte that the fireworks could be set off based on that guideline alone. Weaver said the burden of proof would still be there in those cases.

The council did not make any decisions on the issue during the meeting; it is expected to be discussed in the safety committee.