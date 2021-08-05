Why a proposed campground in Centre County is causing controversy, and what’s next

A developer’s proposed campground at the site of the Bellefonte Airport at 2245 Snowbird Lane is drawing community concern in Bellefonte. adrey@centredaily.com

A campground at the site of the Bellefonte Airport could be an economic driver for the area, the airport’s manager said, but residents have concerns about traffic, safety and noise.

Benner Township Supervisors were set to vote Monday night on a conditional use request for a campground to be added to the Bellefonte Airport, but elected to hold off after hearing from residents who are against the project.

John Elnitski, manager of the Bellefonte Airport, presented a proposal from Maison Lodging, LLC to add a campground, including 60 RV spaces and 40 “tiny home” spaces at the northern end of the property. Aircraft parking aprons with tie downs and taxiways would be added on the southern end. The application states the temporary tiny homes are approximately 8 1/2 feet wide by 40-48 feet long. A 2,500-square-foot clubhouse is also planned. Parking would also be added for the RVs/tiny homes and the clubhouse.

During the conditional use hearing, Elnitski said part of the concept is to have people fly into the airport and stay at the tiny houses, especially during Penn State football weekends. He doesn’t expect the campground would be full other than on those weekends.

“We’re going to be pushing people toward Bellefonte. ... When people go in and spend money in Bellefonte, more tax dollars go to the school district in Bellefonte. So we’re trying to help with building economics toward Bellefonte, because it’s sadly needed, because everything gets to go toward State College,” Elnitski said.

But that didn’t impress many of the dozens in attendance at the meeting. Concerns about intoxicated people around the campground were brought up by a few, including equestrian students and their parents who train at a farm adjacent to the property on Raymonds Lane. They shared concerns about the proposed campground’s proximity to the horses.

Irene Gerber said they often train new, young students during the hours of 3-7 p.m., so the quiet hours wouldn’t help, as it could spook a horse.

Elnitski suggested the farm not offer those lessons on football weekends. Another student asked if the airport would give up a football weekend so they could have lessons, or pay a portion of the income that would be lost, which resulted in cheering and clapping from the crowd. But “life doesn’t work that way,” Elnitski said.

To the point of intoxication and security, resident Joyce Smith said the police are already stressed on game weekends and in the event of an issue at the campground, was concerned their response time would be longer than normal.

The supervisors heard from several more people who were opposed to the proposal during public comment, which alone took more than an hour. At least 60 people were at the meeting, with more standing outside. When supervisors asked who was in favor of the proposal, only four people raised their hands. No one spoke in favor, though a couple said they didn’t feel strongly one way or another.

Other concerns about increased traffic, lower house values, noise and security were brought up.

Sarah Nagel said if there are dozens of RVs coming into town Friday afternoon for a Saturday game, it could cause traffic backups when buses are leaving Benner Elementary.

“That’s a 15 mile per hour speed zone, and there’s kids crossing the street to those different developments and you’ve got RVs coming in, that’s just a recipe for disaster. It’s a traffic problem. It’s a safety hazard. I just don’t see how this is supposed to work,” she said. Elnitski said if it is a hazard, he could hire fire police to assist.

Amy Freeman said she moved to the area because of the “striking views.” But she was concerned her property value would decrease with the addition of the campground. Others agreed.

The three supervisors agreed the issue was “too big” to make a decision during the meeting. They voted to continue the meeting to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

“We need more time to review the entire process. This is too big of an issue for us to make an intelligent decision tonight without reviewing everything that we’ve talked about,” Supervisor Larry Lingle said.

If approved, Elnitski said the project might not happen for a year or two.