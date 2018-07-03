A Centre County road will be closed for 35 days for bridge construction

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that a section of Penns Valley Road is slated to close soon.
Construction is scheduled to begin on the bridge spanning Pine Creek in Haines Township near the village of Woodward on July 5, PennDOT said in a release Tuesday, closing that section of the road for the next 35 days.
Replacement of the bridge, referred to as JV-26, will allow PennDOT to remove it from the list of structurally deficient bridges in Centre County, the release noted.
Cars and trucks will have separate detour routes, according to the release. Cars will be directed to follow a detour of Bower Hollow Road, Pine Creek Road and Penns Valley Road. Trucks will be directed to Route 144, Route 192 and U.S. Route 15.
Motorists can expect added drive time to their destinations.
The construction is part of PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, according to the release - a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. To date, the project has replaced seven bridges in Centre County with three more slated for construction.
