PennDOT has good news for Seven Mountains commuters next week

Drivers entering Centre County through the Potters Mills work zone can look forward to a smoother drive next week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday the Potters Mills Gap project will be free of delays associated with road work flagging during the week of July 9.
Work activity will continue during this week, a PennDOT news release said, however, "with community festivals taking place next week in State College and Boalsburg," there is no work planned that will impact traffic coming through that area. Drivers are reminded that construction vehicles may still be traveling through the work zone.
Both the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and the People's Choice Festival are scheduled for July 12-15 in State College and Boalsburg respectively.
The crossover from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road will also remain in effect through the fall, with one lane available for each direction of traffic, PennDOT said.
The project, which is meant to improve safety and reduce congestion, started in 2015 with the construction of a new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase two, which wrapped up in January with the tree removal along the two-lane section of the highway, created the new Sand Mountain Road local interchange.
Up-to-date information on the project, including detours and delays, can be found at at PennDOT's interactive website. Real-time updates on detours and delays can also be found at www.511PA.com, or by following @511PAStateColl on Twitter or by calling 511.
Comments