Driving home? Here’s what flooded Centre County roads to avoid

Update: Clinton County opened its side of Route 880 at about 7 p.m.

A late-afternoon thunderstorm added to already-flooded roads in the Penns Valley area Wednesday evening.

At about 6 p.m., Miles Township Fire Company crews were dispatched to between Rockville Road and West Main Street in Rebersburg for flooding on the roadway. Dispatch also called Clinton County to shut down state Route 880 into Centre County to all non-essential vehicles until the road could be deemed safe.

Other roads shut down by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation include:





State Route 192 going both directions between Main and Broad streets in Madisionburg.





Woodward Cave Road in both directions between Coburn Road and Bartages Road in Coburn





Cooper Street/Penns Cave Road/Penns Creek Road/Water Street in both directions between Long Street and Kline Road in Spring Mills





With Penns Creek siting at nearly 9 feet, 5 feet higher than it was on Monday, fire crews were also busy Wednesday evening pumping water from basements.

Krystin Evans, a Rebersburg resident, told the Centre Daily Times on Wednesday afternoon that water in her basement had reached about a foot or two deep.





“My neighbor’s yard has flooded before, but we’ve never been flooded like this,” she said, as water gushed across her yard.

Miles Township Fire Company encouraged anyone with flooding in their basement to comment on its Facebook page or call 571-1665 to be put on a list.

For real-time updates on road closures, visit https://www.511pa.com.