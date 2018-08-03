Helicopter called after a motorcycle crash on Route 322 Thursday night

One person was flown via medical helicopter from the scene of a one-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Potter Township.
A Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Mark A. McKay, of Lewistown, was heading east at about 8:40 p.m. along U.S. Route 322 when he lost control of the bike and struck a guiderail, state police said, coming to rest in the westbound lane.
McKay was flown from the scene with “major injuries,” police said. His passenger, a Lewistown woman, was taken via ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center with injuries.
Route 322 was closed for about an hour and a half as a result, police said. State police were assisted by Centre Hall Fire Department, Fame EMS, Mount Nittany EMS and Penns Valley EMS.
