Crews shutting down General Potter Highway for fatal crash, according to dispatch

Centre and Mifflin county rescue crews are shutting down U.S. Route 322/General Potter Highway on the Seven Mountains as they respond to a fatal crash.
One woman died in the crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer, according to 911 dispatch. She was entrapped underneath the dashboard of her vehicle, “unconscious, unmoving,” when rescuers arrived.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lane near Potters Mills Gap.
Both directions of 322 are closed between state Route 144 and Krise Valley Road, according to PennDOT. No detour has been posted yet. By 8:45 p.m., fire police confirmed the traffic is backed up to Boalsburg on the Centre County side, and it will be “hours” until the road is reopened.
Centre Hall fire Company, Boalsburg fire police and Mifflin County EMA are responding.
The coroner and state police at Rockview are also on the scene.
