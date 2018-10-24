Crews shutting down General Potter Highway for fatal crash, according to dispatch

General Potter Highway shut down after fatal crash

Traffic is at a standstill on General Potter Highway, which is shut down in both directions as Centre and Mifflin county emergency crews respond to a fatal crash between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer.
By
By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

October 24, 2018 07:45 PM

Centre and Mifflin county rescue crews are shutting down U.S. Route 322/General Potter Highway on the Seven Mountains as they respond to a fatal crash.

One woman died in the crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer, according to 911 dispatch. She was entrapped underneath the dashboard of her vehicle, “unconscious, unmoving,” when rescuers arrived.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lane near Potters Mills Gap.

Both directions of 322 are closed between state Route 144 and Krise Valley Road, according to PennDOT. No detour has been posted yet. By 8:45 p.m., fire police confirmed the traffic is backed up to Boalsburg on the Centre County side, and it will be “hours” until the road is reopened.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said some rerouteing is taking place, but drivers should “avoid the area.”


Centre Hall fire Company, Boalsburg fire police and Mifflin County EMA are responding.

The coroner and state police at Rockview are also on the scene.

Check back for updates.

