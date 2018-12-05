Thousands of turkeys killed in early-morning Miles Township fire

Approximately 5,400 turkeys are dead after a fire destroyed a family’s barn early Wednesday morning in Miles Township, according to Miles Township fire Chief Eric Miller.
His company, along with units from Millheim, Centre Hall and Gregg Township, were called to the scene at 191 Circle Drive, off Brush Valley Road, at 3:33 a.m. for a working barn fire. Tankers and other apparatuses were also sent from Pleasant Gap and Walker Township, as well as Sugar Valley and Nittany Valley fire companies in Clinton County, Miller said.
Upon arriving on scene, Miller said the approximately 40-by-120-foot barn was fully involved. He could see the glow of the fire from his home about 4.5 miles away.
“Once we got there, we obviously started putting water on it, but it made it hard with all the roofing material collapsing on the structure,” he said. “We had to work at that for awhile to pull that off of the body of the fire to be able to extinguish it fully.”
The scene was cleared by 6 a.m., Miler said, and the barn was a total loss. Miller said he believes that the fire was started by a propane heater used to heat the barn.
Aside from the turkeys, no other injuries were reported.
Penns Valley EMS, Howard Township Fire Company and the City of Lock Haven were on standby at the Miles Township station.
