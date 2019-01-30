Centre County crews responding to fully involved building fire in Potter Township

Multiple Centre County fire companies are responding to a fully-involved, second-alarm building fire at 147 Mountain Spring Lane in Potter Township on Wednesday evening.
Crews were dispatched at about 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, the Centre Hall chief confirmed a working structure fire, and called for more tankers. Dispatch also reported fire spreading to nearby trees.
With below-zero temperatures, crews reported having some issues with water freezing up at the fill site.
Mountain Spring Road, off Decker Valley Road, is closed down as crews continue to fight the fire.
Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Millheim, Alpha, Miles Township and Gregg Township fire companies were also called to the scene. Mifflin County tankers also responded.
This is a breaking news story. Reporters are on the scene, and the story will be updated when more info becomes available.
