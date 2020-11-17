Centre County district judge to retire after 3 terms, 40-plus years of public service

Centre County’s second longest-tenured district judge plans to retire after serving the remainder of his third term, which would bring an end to a public service career that spanned more than four decades.

District Judge Tom Jordan was appointed to the position in 2002 and went on to win three consecutive terms. He served as a State College police officer from 1979 to 2002.

“It’s been my professional life, a life of service,” Jordan said Monday. “It’s been very rewarding and it’s been my pleasure to serve State College, Harris Township, College Township and all the Penns Valley communities for a long, long time.”

There are six district judges in Centre County. Jordan’s office serves all of Penns Valley, along with portions of College, Harris and Spring townships.

District Judge Allen Sinclair is the county’s longest-tenured district judge, having served since 1997. Sinclair was not shy about leaning on his “good friend” for advice, questions or anything else that came up.

“What separates Tom from a lot of people is he knows people. It’s not all book; the book doesn’t tell you how to read somebody, or talk to somebody or interpret certain things, which he’s good at. I know that’s Tom’s specialty,” Sinclair said. “... He’s a police officer and he’s a people’s person by trade ‘cause he has to know the difference. That’s what made him good for what he did.”

District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker described Jordan as a “stellar judge.”

“When I came on board seven years ago, he was always quick to offer assistance any time of the day or night you needed something,” Gillette-Walker said. “He’s always been extremely helpful and kind. We are really going to miss him.”

The only district judge position up for election in 2021 is Jordan’s office. District judges are elected to six-year terms.

Greg Koehle, a Lock Haven University criminal justice professor and former State College police officer, announced his candidacy Monday for the position. He plans to seek nominations from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

The Penn State, Wisconsin and Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate is a College Township resident. He served as a borough police officer from 1999 until 2011.

Pennsylvania’s municipal primary election is scheduled for May 18.

“I would like to be directly involved in the administration of justice locally. Centre County is a great place to live and I would like to fulfill a role in maintaining this,” Koehle wrote on his campaign website. “I believe that this desire, along with my professional experience, education, community service and life experience make me an excellent candidate for your district judge.”