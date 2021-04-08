State police investigating homicide in Penns Valley; release details about man fatally stabbed

A Spring Mills man was fatally stabbed Thursday in Haines Township, state police at Rockview wrote in a statement.

Robert Farwell’s death was ruled a homicide, police wrote.

The 26-year-old was found unresponsive about 4:30 a.m. Thursday outside a residence along the 200 block of Mountain Avenue, police wrote.

After emergency responders provided life saving measures at the scene, Farwell was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide investigation is “in relation to a domestic incident,” police wrote. Police would not confirm if anyone is in custody, but wrote there is “no immediate threat to the public.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.