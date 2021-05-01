25-year-old man died in rollover crash in Penns Valley, police say

A York County man riding as a passenger died Friday in a Penns Valley crash, state police at Rockview wrote.

Hunter Zeigler, 25, died about 4 p.m. Friday along McCall Dam Road in Miles Township, according to police.

A York County woman driving westbound in a 2011 Jeep Wrangler overturned the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve. A witness told police the 21-year-old driver was traveling on the gravel road at a high rate of speed.

Zeigler died at the scene. The driver was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment of minor injuries, police wrote.

Miles Township Fire Company, Penns Valley EMS, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services and Kuppel’s Auto Center assisted.