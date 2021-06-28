How ‘good neighbors’ and outdoor space helped Elk Creek Cafe reimagine dining, live music

The Elk Creek Cafe recently purchased a high-tech stage that can withstand 70 mph winds for its outside live outdoor music events. From left, are Steve Crawford, of the Elk Creek Cafe’s house band, The Poe Valley Troubadors, Sean Hershey, of The Dilly Beans, Tim Bowser, Elk Creek Cafe proprietor, and Hannah Bingman, of The Dilly Beans. hkines@centredaily.com

Patrons who visit the Elk Creek Cafe at 100 W. Main St. can typically listen to live music while eating their locally sourced meals and drinking craft beers. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that put an end not only to inside dining, but also live music.

But thanks to some “good neighbors,” Elk Creek proprietor Tim Bowser said, the restaurant was able prevent the losses from being as bad as they could have been. The Millheim Fire Company let Elk Creek set up shop across the street, where live bands could perform and people could spread out on the grass. A smaller menu of food was available for purchase at what became known as the “Creekside” venue, as was beer.

“Last year was rough, real rough,” Bowser said. “It would have been a lot rougher had the fire company not invited us to set up shop across the street, because we weren’t able to be open from March until, I think it was October, before we could be in here again. So that really saved the day.”

Live music was last performed inside the Elk Creek Cafe was March 15, 2020. But the music continued almost every weekend from the first week of June to November 2020 across the street on the Millheim Fireman Social Club’s land. They continued to adapt through takeout and a beer truck, lent to Elk Creek by the fire company.

Even as COVID-19 restrictions loosened and things returned to “normal,” Bowser said customers asked if they would continue their outdoor music. Some said they were still uncomfortable eating indoors, while others just enjoyed the fresh atmosphere.

“A lot of folks told us they were hoping we’d be open again outside this year, because they weren’t ready to come inside for shows or just to be in close proximity,” Bowser said. “I think things have certainly changed rapidly in the last three weeks. But I think there’s still a lot of folks that are wary.”

A new, high-tech stage and covering — which can withstand 70 mph winds — was purchased and installed across the street for the cafe to continue its “Creekside” events through this year.

“So this year, we’re feeling a little more established over there,” Bowser said. “We put this stage in with a covering, we bought a trailer and tricked it out into our own beer truck. And we’re trying to operate on both fronts.”

Hannah Bingman, of the band The Dilly Beans, has played at the Elk Creek Cafe since it first opened in the early 2000s. She said the stage will offer the band and other performers shade, but it allows people to safely come together outdoors while listening to music and drinking “good beer.”

She’s played in different areas, but thinks Millheim is a welcoming area and offers a vibrant music scene.

“We’ve been very community oriented since Day 1 here,” Bowser said. “That was our whole point of opening this place was to be a community gathering place to welcome everybody in the community. And it’s been gratifying the support we’ve been shown and blessed with for the last 15 months. It really, truly has been a community effort.”

The Elk Creek Cafe will be presenting music on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays almost every week through at least October. Plans are in place for its Oktoberfest fundraiser for the fire company to return on Sept. 25. The Elk Creek Cafe will also remain be open for indoor dining and beer.