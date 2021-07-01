1 dead after head-on crash in Penns Valley, Centre County coroner says

An Aaronsburg man died Wednesday after a head-on collision in Penns Valley, the Centre County coroner wrote in a statement Thursday.

Two others were injured in the crash, state police at Rockview wrote in a release.

Kevin Lingle, a longtime Millheim Fire Company firefighter, died after a Somerset County woman crashed a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage into Lingle’s 2003 Pontiac Montana, police wrote. He was 64.

Lingle died of chest and abdominal injuries at Mount Nittany Medical Center, county Coroner Scott Sayers wrote. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday along state Route 45 in Haines Township. Police did not release additional details about the crash and did not respond to requests for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hope Lingle — Kevin’s 64-year-old wife — and the 20-year-old driver of the subcompact hatchback were also injured. Police described their injuries as “minor.”

A handful of fire departments in Centre County took to social media Thursday to mourn the loss of one of their peers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at the Millheim Fire Company following the loss of one of their members, Kevin Lingle,” the Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company wrote on Facebook. “Our deepest condolences goes out to Kevin’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

Added the Logan Fire Company: “Our hearts are saddened by the news of the loss of Kevin Lingle .... Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends, family, and our brothers and sister.”