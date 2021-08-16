Funnel cakes, snow cones and more: Hundreds of food vendors set to take part in Grange Fair

About 300 vendors are expected to participate in this year’s Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair. Centre Daily Times, file

After a difficult year for the food and dining industry, food trucks and concessions vendors are eager to get back in business, heading to fairs and festivals newly returned for the summer — and many can be found at one of the largest outdoor events in Centre County.

Each year, Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair attracts hundreds of food vendors, from those selling classic fair food like funnel cakes and snow cones to those offering up Pennsylvania specialties such as whoopie pies and apple dumplings, and this year is no exception. Barbara Gates, concessions secretary for Grange Fair, said she expects about 300 vendors at this year’s event, with more food vendors scheduled to appear at the fair than in years past.

“COVID is playing a game with us, but we’re getting spaces filled,” she said. “Some of (the vendors) just can’t wait for the fair, and then some of them say, ‘Ah, I’m going to pass this year. I’m concerned about my health.’ ” Beyond health concerns, other vendors that travel to Grange Fair from out of state, Gates said, are opting out this year due to a lack of other events to attend along the way.

But, where some vendors are sitting out for the 2021 event, others are coming in to take their spaces, with lots of new vendors — both food and otherwise; Gates mentions standout newcomers that include a loaded baked potato vendor and a palm reader — ready to cater to fairgoers for the first time.

However, as Gates noted, the new vendors will have their work cut out for them when it comes to impressing Grange Fair’s most loyal attendees, many of whom have their long-standing favorites.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“People — the tenters, the campers, people that are here every year — they’ve got their lists, and they’ll go around and they’ll have their fries. They’ll have their whatever. They all have a list,” Gates says. “When I bring in somebody new, I’ll ask several people, ‘Well, did you try them?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, no, I got what I wanted.’ Because they all have their own particular (plan of) what they’re having Monday night, Tuesday night, right on down through (the fair).”

Despite some vendors’ health and safety worries, Gates seems confident that the vendors in attendance will be taking all the necessary precautions to keep both themselves and fair attendees safe.

“The vendors want to get back to doing business again,” she said. “I know any of the vendors, especially the food vendors that I’ve talked with, are being overly cautious ... and they’re going to take steps to make sure that everyone stays healthy, as far as they can.”

As for Gates’ tips for fully enjoying the fair and all the food and other vendors it offers? Go slow.

“Come early,” she said, “and utilize the benches. Look at things. Sit down. Take a rest. Find something good to eat. Find a bench and enjoy the fair.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A full directory of food vendors and concessions providers can be found on the Grange Fair website, www.grangefair.com.