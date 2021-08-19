25-year-old woman dies after 1-vehicle crash on state Route 45 in Haines Township

A 25-year-old woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Haines Township Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Penns Valley Road (state Route 45), east of Mountain Ave, at 12:40 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview.

Travis L. Bennett, 28, of Mill Hall, was traveling west on Penns Valley Road when the vehicle, a 2011 Toyota RAV4, began to leave the northern side of the roadway, according to the crash report. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle traveled west a short distance before striking a small tree, traveling another short distance and hitting several more trees.

That impact caused the vehicle to go airborne and spin a quarter turn clockwise, the crash report states. The vehicle came to a final rest off the northern side of the roadway.

A passenger, Hali M. Harpster, 25, of Mill Hall, died. Bennett sustained minor injuries, police said.

Bennett has been charged with failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

Millheim Fire Company, Pleasant Gap Fire Co. 1 and Penns Valley EMS were also called to the scene.