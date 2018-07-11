Police investigating 2 deaths in Centre County

State police at Philipsburg are investigating two Centre County deaths.
In a release sent Wednesday evening, police said two men, a 68-year-old and a 38-year-old, both from Osceola Mills, were found dead Tuesday by a family friend at a home in Rush Township.
The names of the deceased have been withheld, and police did not release any additional information.
An autopsy is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 342-3370.
