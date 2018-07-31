Man seriously injured when police say his motorcycle hit gravel on U.S. Route 322

A 48-year-old Dillsburg man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Rush Township on Sunday.
State police at Rockview say Christian Armermann was riding his 2008 Harley-Davidson Roadking east on U.S. Route 322/Port Matilda Highway at 3:34 p.m. Sunday when he ran over some gravel debris while negotiating a left curve.
The gravel caused Armermann to lose control of his motorcycle, as it tipped on its side and slid into the guard rail on the right side of the road.
Police say Armermann was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to UPMC Altoona.
Armermann’s condition was unknown Tuesday, but a hospital representative confirmed he was no longer at UPMC Altoona.
Comments