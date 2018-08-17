The History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ make a stop in Philipsburg

Around the end of June, the History Channel show “American Pickers” announced it would be returning to Pennsylvania at some point, looking for leads throughout the region and “interesting characters with interesting items.”
Well, the pickers made a surprise appearance in Philipsburg on Friday afternoon, to the delight of local fans who immediately took to social media to share photos and the whereabouts of the television personalities.
“Excuse my language but holy (expletive)!!! It’s Mike and Frank from American pickers (sic)!!!” Jackie Dodson posted on her Facebook page along with a photo of a waving Mike Wolfe in front of an “Antique Archeology”-branded van.
“My porch has awesome entertainment today,” Mary Slogosky added on her Facebook page.
The documentary series stars Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who are on a mission to “recycle America,” sifting through junkyards, basement and garages for the odd diamond in the rough.
