Julian man killed in single-vehicle crash outside Philipsburg

A Julian man was killed late Saturday night after a car struck a tree in Rush Township.
At about 11:40 p.m., dispatch called emergency crews to the 2300 block of Casanova Road for a vehicle crash with injuries. According to dispatch reports, the passenger was dead on arrival and the coroner was called to the scene. A medical helicopter was called for a second patient but it was unable to land due to weather.
In a press release sent Sunday, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported that Renny Baney, 41, of Julian, died in the single-vehicle crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
State police at Rockview are also investigating the crash. Additional details about the crash, including condition of the driver, have not been released.
