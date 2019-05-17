Fisherman dies after falling into Philipsburg’s Cold Stream Dam, police confirm

A 72-year-old man died Friday when he fell into the water at Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg while fishing, state police confirmed to WTAJ, the Centre Daily Times’ news partner.

He was fishing by himself when he fell into the water at about 1:30 p.m., and was eventually pulled out by bystanders, WTAJ reported. The man was under water for about 3 minutes, according to dispatch reports. The bystanders administered CPR until Moshannon Valley EMS arrived.





The cause of death is pending autopsy by the Centre County coroner.

This is a breaking news story. WTAJ has crews on scene. Check back for updates.