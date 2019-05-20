Coroner determines cause of death for Philipsburg fisherman who fell into Cold Stream Dam

Moshannon Valley EMS and state police respond to a report of a man who fell into the Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg on Friday. Photo provided

The cause of death for the Philipsburg man who fell into the Cold Stream Dam while fishing on Friday afternoon was determined to be natural, the Centre County Coroner’s Office announced Sunday.

William Jones, 72, died of coronary artery disease, Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal ruled. Smeal confirmed with WTAJ, the Centre Daily Times’ news partner, that Jones did not drown, but fell into the dam as a result of the disease.

Jones had been fishing alone outside the railing near a bridge ledge over the Cold Stream Dam at about 1:30 p.m. when he fell into the water, state police told WTAJ. Bystanders administered CPR until Moshannon Valley EMS arrived. Jones could not be resuscitated.