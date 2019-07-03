‘As things change, we still go back to our history.’ Heritage Days to return to Philipsburg

Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation wants to return vibrancy to downtown The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation is looking to unite the community and bring vibrancy to downtown. PRC volunteers Eric Kelmenson and Faith Maguire talk about their mission on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation is looking to unite the community and bring vibrancy to downtown. PRC volunteers Eric Kelmenson and Faith Maguire talk about their mission on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

As Philipsburg continues to evolve, its history will be highlighted starting Tuesday at the 22nd annual Heritage Days celebration.

Heritage Days started in 1998 and has continued to grow, with over 100 vendors from across the country attending the five-day event and 17 bands participating in the Grand Parade that starts at 2 p.m. July 13.

The celebration typically attracts between 22-23,000 guests to the area, and chairman Jim Pollock is excited to see some returning, familiar faces.

“It’s exciting to see returning faces because it encourages you to keep going and to make each year as good as the last,” Pollock said.

The celebration will also feature a watermelon eating contest, a fireworks show, a car show, and a 5K run to help emphasize this year’s theme: To Your Heart.

This theme was chosen in order to showcase the three health care facilities that are located in the Philipsburg community.

These facilities will each have their own booth in order to promote health care and area resources.

“These health care facilities have positively impacted our community, and we wanted to give them a chance to showcase the work they’ve done,” Pollock said.

With the celebration welcoming visitors from across the area, Pollock does not want the event to be limited to a homecoming. He hopes visitors will check out Philipsburg’s recent updates in the downtown area, including new businesses.

“Philipsburg is in transition and we are on the up-swing and as things change, we still go back to our history,” said Pollock.

Heritage Days runs Tuesday-July 14. For information about events and times visit philipsburgheritagedays.com.