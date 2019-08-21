Philipsburg

‘The Voice’ contestant Josh Gallagher to headline benefit concert event in Philipsburg

By Devin Jackson

Josh Gallagher to perform at Philipsburg benefit concert

Josh Gallagher will perform at Memorial Field in Philipsburg for a special concert event to benefit YMCA of Centre County. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content. By
Central Pennsylvania native and “The Voice” alum Josh Gallagher will return to the area Saturday for a special concert to benefit Anti-Hunger Programs with the YMCA of Centre County.

Gallagher, a finalist for Season 11 of “The Voice” will be the headliner at the concert at Memorial Field in Philipsburg. The all-day event includes six bands — Hawestone, Jampact, The Void, Vinyl Stripes, Chris Bell Band and Donny Burns — that take the stage before Gallagher’s 7:30 p.m. performance. (Read more from WTAJ here)

This is part of the Centre Daily Times’ partnership with WTAJ for daily news content.
