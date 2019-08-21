‘The Voice’ contestant Josh Gallagher to headline benefit concert event in Philipsburg

Josh Gallagher to perform at Philipsburg benefit concert Josh Gallagher will perform at Memorial Field in Philipsburg for a special concert event to benefit YMCA of Centre County. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Josh Gallagher will perform at Memorial Field in Philipsburg for a special concert event to benefit YMCA of Centre County. This video was provided by WTAJ, through a partnership with the Centre Daily Times for daily news content.

Central Pennsylvania native and “The Voice” alum Josh Gallagher will return to the area Saturday for a special concert to benefit Anti-Hunger Programs with the YMCA of Centre County.

Gallagher, a finalist for Season 11 of “The Voice” will be the headliner at the concert at Memorial Field in Philipsburg. The all-day event includes six bands — Hawestone, Jampact, The Void, Vinyl Stripes, Chris Bell Band and Donny Burns — that take the stage before Gallagher’s 7:30 p.m. performance. (Read more from WTAJ here)