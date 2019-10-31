P-O grad Matt Adams receiving plenty of local support for World Series win with Nationals

A former local high school baseball player can now add World Series champion to his resume. Former Philipsburg-Osceola standout Matt Adams and the Washington Nationals won Game 7 of the World Series over the Houston Astros Wednesday night 6-2, clinching the franchise’s first title.

Adams went 1-3 in the postseason with a walk in four plate appearances. His lone appearance in the World Series came in Game 3 when he drew the walk. The Nationals lost that game, 4-1.

The former local star went to Philipsburg-Osceola from 2003-2006. He led the Mountie baseball team to a district championship his senior year.

Adams played for Slippery Rock in college, where he was a three-time Division 2 All-American. The university ultimately retired his jersey in 2015, the first time the university retired a baseball player’s number.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He was selected 699th overall in the 2009 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, who called him up on May 20, 2012, and made his Major League debut. He spent five more years with the organization — including the 2013 World Series where the Cardinals lost to the Red Sox — before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves on the fifth anniversary of his Major League debut. Adams played with the Braves for the rest of the 2017 season before signing with the Nationals prior to the 2018 season. The Nationals traded him to the Cardinals on Aug. 21, 2018 for his second stint with the team. Washington brought Adams back on a one-year deal with a mutual option prior to the 2019 season and he remained with the team throughout the year, including the postseason, making an appearance in each series the team played in the playoffs.

Adams, known as “Big City,” an ode to his Philipsburg roots, received congratulations from across social media, including from his alma maters Philipsburg-Osceola and Slippery Rock, as well as former St. Louis teammate Adam Wainwright and former P-O baseball coach Doug Sankey.

MOUNTIE NATION!!!!



PO Alum Matt Adams and the Washington Nationals are World Series Champions!!!!



Congratulations @BigCityForReal #MountiePride #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/Tgkhp1vkuI — Philipsburg-Osceola Athletics (@PO_Athletics) October 31, 2019

Congratulations to Matt Adams and the entire Washington Nationals on becoming World Champs! #mountiepride — POMountieWrestling (@poasd_wrestling) October 31, 2019

Congrats to the @Nationals They earned this. Happy for my boy @BigCityForReal — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 31, 2019

Congratulations to @BigCityForReal on becoming 2019 World Series Champs and Thank You for your support to our @EWhiteheadFdn #activatethevure pic.twitter.com/F6SLP4Zsyn — Tom Whitehead (@tomgwhitehead) October 31, 2019

SLIPPERY ROCK’S MATT ADAMS IS A WORLD SERIES CHAMPION!!!! Adams becomes the third former SRU player to win a World Series ring and the first since Bob Shawkey pitched for the Yankees in 1926!! pic.twitter.com/RuZtsJUill — Rock Athletics (@Rock_Athletics) October 31, 2019

POMS wore red, white, and blue for Matt Adams Day! Matt will play in the MLB World Series for the Nationals. Good luck, Matt! pic.twitter.com/hGiznJlhSv — Philipsburg-Osceola School District (@POMountiesPOASD) October 25, 2019

Congratulations to PA native and ERA Instructor Matt Adams! @BigCityForReal #WorldSeries CHAMPION! — Flood City Elite (@FloodCityElite) October 31, 2019

Adams has a mutual option with the Nationals for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.