P-O grad Matt Adams receiving plenty of local support for World Series win with Nationals
A former local high school baseball player can now add World Series champion to his resume. Former Philipsburg-Osceola standout Matt Adams and the Washington Nationals won Game 7 of the World Series over the Houston Astros Wednesday night 6-2, clinching the franchise’s first title.
Adams went 1-3 in the postseason with a walk in four plate appearances. His lone appearance in the World Series came in Game 3 when he drew the walk. The Nationals lost that game, 4-1.
The former local star went to Philipsburg-Osceola from 2003-2006. He led the Mountie baseball team to a district championship his senior year.
Adams played for Slippery Rock in college, where he was a three-time Division 2 All-American. The university ultimately retired his jersey in 2015, the first time the university retired a baseball player’s number.
He was selected 699th overall in the 2009 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, who called him up on May 20, 2012, and made his Major League debut. He spent five more years with the organization — including the 2013 World Series where the Cardinals lost to the Red Sox — before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves on the fifth anniversary of his Major League debut. Adams played with the Braves for the rest of the 2017 season before signing with the Nationals prior to the 2018 season. The Nationals traded him to the Cardinals on Aug. 21, 2018 for his second stint with the team. Washington brought Adams back on a one-year deal with a mutual option prior to the 2019 season and he remained with the team throughout the year, including the postseason, making an appearance in each series the team played in the playoffs.
Adams, known as “Big City,” an ode to his Philipsburg roots, received congratulations from across social media, including from his alma maters Philipsburg-Osceola and Slippery Rock, as well as former St. Louis teammate Adam Wainwright and former P-O baseball coach Doug Sankey.
Adams has a mutual option with the Nationals for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.
