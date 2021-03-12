Philipsburg

Emergency crews respond after a Jeep crashes into Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg

A Las Vegas man crashed a Jeep into Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg before dawn Friday and tried to continue driving even as first responders worked to free him.

A Hope Fire Company firefighter and Moshannon Valley EMS medic waded into the dam at about 4 a.m. to check on the driver, the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

The 49-year-old driver was “uncooperative” when offered help and attempted to drive the still-running vehicle, the department wrote. State police at Rockview were called and then placed him into custody. No other occupants were found in the vehicle.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Profile Image of Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He was raised in Mifflin County and graduated from Lock Haven University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service