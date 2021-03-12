Emergency crews respond after a Jeep crashes into Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg

A Las Vegas man crashed a Jeep into Cold Stream Dam in Philipsburg before dawn Friday and tried to continue driving even as first responders worked to free him.

A Hope Fire Company firefighter and Moshannon Valley EMS medic waded into the dam at about 4 a.m. to check on the driver, the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

The 49-year-old driver was “uncooperative” when offered help and attempted to drive the still-running vehicle, the department wrote. State police at Rockview were called and then placed him into custody. No other occupants were found in the vehicle.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.