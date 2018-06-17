Lifeguards, doctor revive 5-year-old at Welch Pool, police say

A little girl is alive thanks to quick thinking and help from lifeguards and a physician assistant at Welch Pool on Saturday.

State College police Lt. Bradley Smail said officers were called to the pool at 670 Westerly Parkway at about 5 p.m. for a public health and safety incident.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The girl had been found lying facedown in the water and was pulled out by an unknown woman, he said. Two lifeguards and a physician assistant at the pool then ran over and began performing CPR.

The girl was conscious, coughing and breathing by the time the officers arrived, Smail said.

She was transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment She was later transferred to Geisinger Danville, for what Smail said he believes to be precautionary measures.