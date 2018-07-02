South Pugh Street remains closed due to water main leak

A portion of South Pugh Street remains closed Monday morning as a second leak in the water main was discovered.
The initial water main break occurred Sunday afternoon at about 1 p.m., in the middle of the roadway outside of the Pugh Street parking garage.
State College borough public works and State College Borough Water Authority crews shut down Pugh Street from East College Avenue to East Beaver Avenue while they worked to repair the break. The parking garage is also closed for the time being, while cars currently parked there are able to exit through the entrance.
Water service to a few businesses on the 100 block of Pugh Street will also remain off until further notice.
A borough spokesman said there is no timetable for when the road will be reopened and water service will be restored, but people can keep updated with the latest available information by subscribing to State College construction updates.
