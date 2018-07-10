Crews repair 2 new sinkholes in Centre County

A road crew spent the last two days filling a sinkhole that opened along a residential street in Ferguson Township over the weekend.
It's not the first time a hole has opened along Conover Lane, township road superintendent Steve McDonald told the CDT. The issue was noted on Friday, he said, but became a problem Saturday when it broke a water line.
Fortunately, he said, it didn't break the sewer line. The University Area Joint Authority was on scene to check the line.
Ferguson Township Public Works crews were out first thing Monday cutting and digging up asphalt, resulting in a 20-foot-by-20-foot hole about 13 feet deep, he said.
The holes are typically caused by surface water flowing through a crack in the limestone, he said. Crews usually go in and dig the soft material out, filling the crack with a mix of flyash and sand to fill the hole and bridge the gap.
In the case of Conover Lane, Alpha Fire Company assisted in the repair, flushing the hole out so crews could fill the crack with antiskid material. This allows water to flow through the stone, which is more natural and environmentally friendly, McDonald said.
"So far, I'd have to say (this method) works pretty well," he said.
Conover Lane wasn't the only road to see sinkhole repair Tuesday. Crews also worked on a small hole along East College Avenue near Giant. This is only a short distance from a larger hole along East College, which closed the road along the Nittany Mall in mid-June.
