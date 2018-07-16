A new healthy eating option is coming to downtown State College

So it’s not another pizza place.
Playa Bowls announced that it will be opening a location at 482 E. Calder Way (below the Legacy Apartment building) via Instagram. The restaurant specializes in a variety of healthy mixtures that spotlight acai, a dark purple berry from the Amazon.
How it’s presented varies from menu item to menu item. The “Pura Vida” will get you acai topped with granola and mixed with blueberry, strawberry and honey. Visitors can also choose from a selection of fresh juices and smoothies.
An opening date for the East Calder Way location has not yet been confirmed.
