Visitors mingle at Indigo before the CBICC Annual Award Gala in March 2013. The downtown State College nightclub will close its doors, it announced Tuesday on Facebook.
Visitors mingle at Indigo before the CBICC Annual Award Gala in March 2013. The downtown State College nightclub will close its doors, it announced Tuesday on Facebook. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file
Visitors mingle at Indigo before the CBICC Annual Award Gala in March 2013. The downtown State College nightclub will close its doors, it announced Tuesday on Facebook. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

State College

After more than 10 years, this downtown State College bar will close

By Lauren Lee

llee@centredaily.com

July 17, 2018 04:03 PM

One of State College’s biggest sources of nightlife entertainment is closing its doors.

Indigo, a nightclub located on 112 W. College Ave., announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that it is shutting down.

“Thank you for over ten years of making Indigo a staple of Happy Valley nightlife,” Indigo stated in the post.

However, the club’s closing does not mean the owners are finished with State College.

“We’re closing our doors as Indigo, but stay tuned for what’s next in our Basement,” the post read.

With more than 700 comments and 200 shares within an hour of posting, many fans and customers of the club posted their concerns.

More details are expected to follow.

  Comments  