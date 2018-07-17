After more than 10 years, this downtown State College bar will close

One of State College’s biggest sources of nightlife entertainment is closing its doors.
Indigo, a nightclub located on 112 W. College Ave., announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that it is shutting down.
“Thank you for over ten years of making Indigo a staple of Happy Valley nightlife,” Indigo stated in the post.
However, the club’s closing does not mean the owners are finished with State College.
“We’re closing our doors as Indigo, but stay tuned for what’s next in our Basement,” the post read.
With more than 700 comments and 200 shares within an hour of posting, many fans and customers of the club posted their concerns.
More details are expected to follow.
