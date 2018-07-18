A water main break along North Atherton has closed some businesses for the evening

A water main break disrupted businesses along North Atherton Street late Wednesday afternoon.
The break occurred along the 1200 block of North Atherton where construction crews have been working on a months-long project involving road paving, the relocation of water and sewer lines, signal updates and other improvements.
State College Borough Water Authority interim director Brian Heiser told the CDT that no residential customers were affected by the break, but an undetermined number of commercial customers were experiencing interrupted service. Since the break occurred where construction is already happening along the street, he said, no additional traffic disruptions would be necessary.
Discovery Space, which sits along that stretch of North Atherton, placed a sign in its window announcing closure for the day due to the loss of water. Apologizing for the inconvenience, the science center said it would reopen tomorrow morning.
TGI Fridays also shut its doors, saying in a notice posted on the front door that it hoped to reopen by 7 p.m. for evening customers.
Heiser said he could not give an exact time when water service would be restored to the area.
Comments