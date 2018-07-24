A new State College restaurant will show you your food before you order it

A picture is worth a thousand words — and at least half as many calories if we’re talking about the bacon cheeseburger dumplings at Bistrozine.
The restaurant opened Friday at 409 E. Calder Way with a menu that can best be described as a picture book that you can order from, only instead of “Green Eggs and Ham” it’s “Green Tira Miss U.”
Describing the individual dishes is where things start to get a little more complicated. “Asian fusion” is probably the accepted term. “American food with a twist” is the phrase owner Joe Liu threw around.
Moments like these are where the glamour shots in the menu start to come in handy.
“Sometimes I go to a restaurant and I don’t even know what I’m ordering,” Liu said.
He took all of the photos in the Bistrozine menu himself. There’s one for almost every item, so that when somebody mentions fried mac and cheese breaded with Cheeto crumbs or a lighter variation on the traditional BLT, you’ll have some frame of reference for what you’ll be putting into your mouth.
Photos document the savory (popcorn chicken) all the way up through the sweet (chocolate mocha lava cake) plus an assortment of teas. Liu spent years getting them all in order.
“It doesn’t just happen overnight,” Liu said.
