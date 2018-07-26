Your dog could have to find new daytime accommodations

Sporty Dog Daycare is closing.
The canine day care, located at 1510 Martin St. in Ferguson Township, will close its doors for the last time on Aug. 24, according to a post on its Facebook page.
“My lease is not being renewed by the new owner of the building,” the Facebook post said. “What makes Sporty Dog so unique is the convenience to town and the university. After a lot of searching I (can’t) find a location affordable to what I have now. It has been a true privilege to get to know all of you and your (four-legged) family members. The next few weeks are going to (be) tough, but I hope you will continue with me to the end.”
The doggy day care provided play groups, a fenced-in outdoor area and daily homemade treats, according to its website.
Julie Mikesell is the founder of Sporty Dog Daycare, and according to its website, has been a certified canine instructor and an assistant trainer for more than 10 years.
