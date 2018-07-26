A section of Buffalo Run Road was closed after a child was hit by a vehicle and air lifted from the scene on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Child flown to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Patton Township

July 26, 2018 02:13 PM

A section of Buffalo Run Road in Patton Township was closed Thursday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly struck a child.

Patton Township police reported that the 7-year-old male was struck at about 11:56 a.m. along the 5500 block of Buffalo Run. The boy had reportedly been attempting to cross the road when the incident occurred.

The boy was taken by Life Flight from the scene to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment, police said. His condition was not given, and the name of the hospital was unknown to police at the time.

The driver was not injured, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

The road was closed for about an hour and was reopened at 12:50 p.m., Patton Township police Chief Tyler Jolley said. Officers were assisted at the scene by Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS.

