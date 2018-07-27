Traffic alert: Weekend roadwork scheduled for 3 Centre County spots

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced continued construction along North Atherton Street in State College this weekend.
Crews will be installing new sewer lines between North Hills Place and Cherry Lane during daylight hours Saturday and Sunday, PennDOT said. Traffic control will result in one lane closed in both directions.
Work is slated to continue along North Atherton through 2019, PennDOT said, with phased work zones between Aaron Drive to Park Avenue.
Overnight paving also continues along Route 322 from Boalsburg to Big Spring Creek, with work scheduled between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Aug. 3. This work was scheduled to take place during July 23-27, but was delayed by weather.
Starting Sunday through Aug. 3, crews will also be milling along East College Avenue between East Calder Way and Elmwood Street. This work is also scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., and drivers are advised to watch for flaggers on the roadway and allow for extra travel time.
