Another State College restaurant is closing

Another downtown State College restaurant is closing its doors.
Co-owner Robert Hufnagel announced Monday that Zola Kitchen and Wine Bar’s last day of operation will be Aug. 25.
“It has been our pleasure to provide fine dining for the State College community for the last four years, but unfortunately our building is going to be torn down to make way for a new apartment building,” he said in press release.
Collegiate Development Group is in the final conditional approval phase for its 12-story, mixed-use building that will be constructed at the corner of South Atherton Street and West College Avenue, across from the Metropolitan. The high-rise is slated to have 48,400 square feet of commercial space and 243 residential units, according to the State College borough website. Construction will involve demolition of the existing buildings, including Zola, the West College Realty office, California Tortilla, Golden Wok and two red-brick houses.
According to the borough website, anticipated occupancy for the building is fall 2020.
Hufnagel, and his son, Andrew, co-owner and chef, relaunched Zola, formerly Zola New World Bistro, in 2015.
The release said the chef will be “evaluating options” for the future of Zola Kitchen and Wine Bar over the next few months.
“We will miss our guests, our coworkers and our musicians and artists,” the release said. “Thank you State College for the good times.”
