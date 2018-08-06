This State College store will close, but you’ll still be able to get its products

The Branch and The Vine is moving out of downtown State College. The store will operate online only.
According to a Facebook post from July 29: “Soon you will have you products either delivered by us or delivered by mail.”
The store’s last day at its 246 E. Calder Way location is Saturday.
The Branch and The Vine includes a tap room to sample its vinegars and oils. It also has a wine bar and sells a variety of products.
The store’s owner, Tom Tate, is also the organizer of the State College Culture Crawl and Festival, a community event that happens on the second Sunday of the month. Participating stores transform into mini art galleries, along with entertainment and specials at some businesses and restaurants.
