Why detours and lane closures should lighten during regional events

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that some travel restrictions in the county will be lightened because of several upcoming yearly events.
The announcement came on the heels of an informational session hosted by PennDOT officials along the North Atherton Street construction zone, giving updates on that project and addressing the upcoming Penn State move-in weekend.
During move in weekend, which is scheduled to begin this weekend with an official move-in day on Aug. 17, the far-left lane closures along North Atherton between West Aaron Drive and West North Hills Place will remain in effect, a PennDOT news release said. No closures are scheduled to take place on Aug. 17, however.
Night work is scheduled for this Sunday and Monday and Wednesday and Thursday along Interstate 99 north near the Valley Vista on-ramp, PennDOT said. Lanes will be clear during the day, but intermittent closures for guide rail placement may occur.
Along College Avenue between East Calder Way and Elmwood Street, drivers will see overnight work and paving from Sunday through Wednesday. Overnight work is also scheduled along the Route 26 Bellefonte interchange tonight, tomorrow and Aug. 16-17.
Penn State’s Ag Progress Days is slated to begin Tuesday into Thursday, with the Grange Fair planned for Aug. 17-25. Currently, a detour through the Potters Mills Gap project has traffic heading off U.S Route 322 up Old Fort Road, turning left onto Earlystown Road to re-enter 322 at Boalsburg.
This detour will be lifted by the end of today, PennDOT said, allowing westbound drivers to use Route 322 between Potters Mills and Boalsburg “at least through Aug. 26.”
The detour may return temporarily starting Aug. 27 for road-widening work, PennDOT said. During next week, though, drivers may experience traffic stops as blasting activity takes place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
