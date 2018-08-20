‘Daily Show’ comedian Trevor Noah to bring laughs to the Bryce Jordan Center

The Bryce Jordan Center kicked off the start of the new Penn State school year by announcing comedian Trevor Noah will be bringing his act to State College on Oct. 7.
The star of Comedy Central’s award-winning news satire program “The Daily Show,” the South African-born comedian is known for the unique global perspective he brings to American culture and politics. Noah took over “The Daily Show” in 2014, following the departure of longtime host Jon Stewart.
Noah rose to fame in part due to his 2015 Comedy Central special “Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation,” where he talked about everything from terrorism to police brutality to Ebola, to the origin of the word “woo-hoo.”
He holds the distinction of being the first South African standup comedian to appear on both “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” He’s also a New York Times bestselling author thanks to his book, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” a humorous coming-of-age memoir about growing up during the twilight of apartheid and the tumultuous days that followed.
Noah will be performing at 8 p.m., with special guest Angelo Lozada.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre, online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Seats start at $49.50.
