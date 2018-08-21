Crash with entrapment part of a busy couple days for Alpha Fire Company

Responding to a crash with entrapment Tuesday morning was just part of a busy 24 hours for Alpha Fire Company.
The State College-based fire company tweeted Tuesday evening that it had responded to 12 calls since about 8 p.m. Monday. The most serious of those calls was the crash.
Crews were dispatched at 7:34 a.m. to the intersection of Steveson Road and North Atherton Street in Patton Township for a report of a pickup truck into a car.
Upon arrival, crews confirmed entrapment and worked for 19 minutes to extricate the female patient from the vehicle by removing the roof and front doors and lifting the dashboard.
The woman was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to Alpha.
While debriefing the incident at the Patton Township police station, Alpha said they were called out to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of their downtown station.
The compartment fire was extinguished and the car was towed.
No responders were injured in either incident, Alpha said.
