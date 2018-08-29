Throwing axes and BYOB? New business opens in State College

After a five-month delay, State College’s first ax throwing business is now open.
Throw Axes State College is located at 278 W. Hamilton Ave., and is run by the same team that opened IQ Escape. Throw was originally slated to open in March, but a violation notice from the Centre Region Code Administration halted those plans.
“Pushing boundaries while creating new opportunities for guests to have fun is what we do best,” Melissa Redman, co-owner of Throw and IQ Escape, said in a press release. “When we see an emerging trend in the entertainment industry, we ask ourselves how we can up the ante and make it more entertaining, engaging and enjoyable. That’s what guests at Throw can expect: an ax throwing facility that breaks all the rules.”
It’s $80 per target, and each target can host up to four people. Sessions are an hour long, according to Throw’s website. Also, the facility has walk-in hours that will be $20 per person.
You can even bring your own beer and wine (no hard liquor, though). All participants in a group bringing their own alcohol will need to be 21 or older, with valid IDs.
“Anyone who is intoxicated or becomes intoxicated during their hour experience will be given the ax and removed from participating in any throwing activities,” Redman said in an email.
If you just want to throw an ax at a target, that’s cool, or you can test your mental capabilities with some trivia or “words with friends.” According to the press release, those options will be available in September.
Closed-toed shoes are required, and participants will need to sign a waiver.
For more information or to book a session, visit throwaxes.com.
