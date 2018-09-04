State College police investigating deck collapse; weekend crime totals

A Friday night party left an 18-year-old man with a broken ankle after the deck at 122 E. Irvin Ave. collapsed, according to State College police.

About 60 people were on the deck when it collapsed at about 11 p.m., according to police.

Four Penn State students called for an ambulance after they returned to their dorms, but were not transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

An underage female, however, was transported to the hospital for an alcohol overdose.

No charges have been filed, but police continue to investigate the incident alongside the Centre Region Code Administration.

The incident was one of 96 that State College police responded to from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

There were 11 alcohol-related calls that required medical assistance, 10 citations for public drunkenness, eight citations for loud music and six citations for public urination, according to police.