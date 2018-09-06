Construction project to disrupt Park Avenue traffic

On Monday, M and B Services will start installing a pedestrian island at the intersection of East Park Avenue and McKee Street.
According to State College borough, the following travel restrictions will be in place:
- At the intersection, crews will restrict travel to one lane, and the sidewalks on each side of the street will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Flaggers will be directing traffic.
- The section of McKee Street between East Park Avenue and Lehman Way will be used for equipment staging to “improve job efficiency.” The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project and will only be open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
Douglas Shontz, borough communications specialist, said in an email that special events, like home Penn State football gamedays, are “blackout” dates for the project. There isn’t any weekend work scheduled at this time, he said, but it could be scheduled should there be delays, like weather.
The intersection has a flashing light and is marked as a bike crossing.
Two years ago, State College received a $100,000 state Department of Transportation grant to construct the island, as previously reported. The island is intended to provide safer crossing at the intersection for pedestrians and cyclists. It will also meet the accessibility needs of residents who are visually impaired.
In February 2016, a 66-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing East Park Avenue at McKee Street.
The borough had initially anticipated that the project would be completed during summer 2017, but Shontz said the delay was in securing a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT.
According to the borough, the pedestrian island project is slated for completion by late October.
For more information, contact M and B Services at 229-8943.
